Christian Eriksen: Danish FA provide morning update on his condition and encourage messages to be sent

Christian Eriksen is recovering in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Copenhagen.

The 29-year-old was given CPR and AED on the pitch in Copenhagen on Saturday after crumpling to the ground, before being rushed to a hospital very close to the Parken Stadium.

Eriksen spoke to his team-mates via Facetime on Saturday evening and, on Sunday morning, the Danish FA released a statement with an update on his wellbeing while also encouraging messages of support for the midfielder.

It read: “Latest news: This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination.

"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.

"We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure that they will be passed on to Christian and his family.”