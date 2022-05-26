Chris Burke turns down Kilmarnock coaching offer and reveals 'burning desire'

The veteran winger has left the newly promoted cinch Premiership side and vowed to keep playing after rejecting Derek McInnes’ offer to join the staff in Ayrshire.

Burke mulled over the offer made after adding a Championship winners’ medal to his collection but has decided to pursue first-team football elsewhere and believes the offer was a “fantastic opportunity” but “probably just the wrong job at the wrong time for me".

Speaking on Sky Sports the former Rangers, Cardiff City and Birmingham player explained: “I went on holiday and gathered my thoughts.

"Everybody knew at Kilmarnock I got offered a coaching role and a fantastic opportunity that I was given.

"I have a great relationship with everyone at the club but it was probably just the wrong job at the wrong time for me.

"Once I reflected on what I wanted to do, I still have a burning desire inside me to play football and be competitive at first-team level and hopefully offer something to a club.

"I had a great and fantastic five seasons and can't speak highly enough of the football club and the way it's handled.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (R) and Chris Burke. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"I just think but sometimes fairytales do end but it has ended in a good way."

Burke helped Killie win the second-tier and achieve promotion at the first time of asking, making a key contribution from the bench as McInnes’ team overcame Arbroath to land the trophy last month. He made 29 appearances last season under Tommy Wright and McInnes, scoring two goals.