Gilmour played all 90 minutes of Chelsea’s recent 2-1 league win over Manchester City. The teams meet again in Porto tonight in the Champions League final with the 19-year-old midfielder hoping to feature at least at some stage.

Scotland coach Reid was brought up in London and will be cheering Chelsea on but principally because of the pre-Euro 2020 lift it would give the Scots to have another Champions League winner in their midst.

Skipper Andy Robertson earned his medal two years ago when Liverpool defeated Spurs in Madrid. The Scotland squad minus Gilmour and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, who is still recovering after Manchester United’s Europa League final loss to Villarreal on Wednesday, arrived at their training base in Alicante on Thursday. Scotland play the Netherlands in Faro on Wednesday and then Luxembourg next Sunday.

Billy Gilmour: in Chelsea's squad to face Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"We’re lucky in the facilities we have here, it allows us to be together if we keep our distance, so you can watch games together,” said Reid.

"I’m sure we’ll all be watching (Gilmour). The coaches will certainly be watching. It would be amazing to have another Champions League winner joining the squad. I remember it with Andy when Liverpool had their Champions League success and even their league success.

"It does bring a real buzz to the squad. Players are obviously proud of the individuals who get to finals like that and pick up silverware.

"I think that rubs off on the squad in general. It’s great to have guys playing at that level, setting an example, leading by that example.

"When you’re winning in these elite competitions, that can only drive standards in the whole camp, raise everyone’s games.”

Reid was sorry to see McTominay miss out on a Europa League winners’ medal with Manchester United after the midweek defeat on penalties to Villarreal. However, he was heartened by the Scot’s “outstanding” performance. He imagines McTominay will be “one of the first” names on manager Steve Clarke’s teamsheet.

The coach believes there’s no reason why the uncapped Gilmour cannot break into the starting XI at Euro 2020 – indeed, he knows from personal experience that it’s possible to make a case for inclusion having not been expected to play a part in a major finals. He was a late call-up by Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea and ended up featuring in the opening game against Cameroon.

“I go back to when I went to the World Cup in 2002. I was on the stand-by list for the Republic, originally,” he recalled. “I was a late entry to the group. But I was the first sub to come off the bench in the very first game against Cameroon, so you never know.

"We’ve obviously had a couple of injuries in that position, as well, with Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean," Reid added. "It’s disappointing for them but sometimes these things happen, an opportunity opens up for someone else.

“We’ll see how the camp goes, see how the friendly games go, and who knows. He (Gilmour) is there on merit and everyone has a chance of being involved.”