Che Adams reveals 'one of best decisions of career' and speaks on Lyndon Dykes Scotland challenge

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes (left) and Che Adams are vying for the same spot in attack.

The pair don’t often play together and have started one game each so far in this international window. Dykes came on for Adams against Ukraine last week to score twice in the last ten minutes to seal a 3-0 victory.

The Queens Park Rangers striker then kept his place for the 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland – although Adams replaced him late on.

Manager Steve Clarke is likely to turn to one or the other rather than both as Scotland seek to secure at least a point against Ukraine in Krakow to win promotion to League A of the Nations League.

Dykes now has eight goals in 24 appearances – including six in his last eight appearances. Adams has five goals in 21 appearances, although just one in his last eight caps.

“Competition in football is helpful to keep pushing each other,” said Adams. “Lyndon came on and scored two and played exceptionally well. He had the right to start the other day, and he did well as well.

“As a striker then yes, you need competition. It’s so easy to get complacent and just expect to play whereas now the other players and competition we have in the squad, I don’t think any spot is safe. Everyone is of the same quality and standard to play.”

Scotland could pass relegated England if they gain promotion and that would seem to vindicate Adams’ decision to switch international allegiance after winning two caps for the England Under 20 side.

His commitment is there for all to see – especially last week, when Ukraine defender Valeriy Bodnar sent him flying with a bodycheck.

“Pledging myself to Scotland is definitely one of the best decisions of my career,” said Adams. “I think you can see it from the way I’m playing. I play like it’s my last game.