Chants of Broonie as Aberdeen thrash BK Hacken on memorable night for Dons

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown leads the celebrations against BK Hacken.

The 34-year-old defender was surprisingly left out of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2020, but he put that disappointment firmly behind him at the start of his 19th season as a professional footballer.

He got on the end of fellow local boy Calvin Ramsay’s header to put Aberdeen ahead after 28 minutes. In the case of Ramsay, it really is right to call him a boy – he does not turn 18 until next weekend. He’s certainly a boy compared to Considine, who made his Aberdeen debut ten months after Ramsay was born.

It seemed notable that they should combine to give this new Aberdeen, led by Scott Brown, lift off. Their loyalty is taken as read. Brown knows he will have to demonstrate his commitment through deed.

This wasn’t a bad way to start as he made an effective debut in the heart of the Aberdeen midfield as his new side turned it on for their returning fans. Fans in the Merkland end were singing “Broonie, Broonie!” by the end, which seemed a significant step forward at this early stage of their relationship.

Unlike Brown’s old side, Aberdeen are now firmly in control of this European tie as they look forward to next week’s second leg in a city that has such deep and joyful connotations for their supporters. It’s just a pity they aren't able to gather in Gothenburg again en masse.

Brown surely won over any doubters but the prize for most influential midfielder went to Lewis Ferguson, another who is seeking to win over the home support, nearly 6,000 of whom were present.

Ferguson submitted a transfer request earlier this summer after Aberdeen turned down an offer from Watford. He seems signed up to life at Pittodrie for the time being after scoring twice and hitting the post. His second of the night and Aberdeen’s third shortly after the hour mark showed exactly why Premier League clubs in England are attracted to him. He picked the ball up in midfield and did not think twice about letting fly from around 25 yards. The ball was still rising as it hit the back of the net.

His penalty two minutes before half-time after Leo Bengtsson had clipped the heels of Ryan Hedges gave Aberdeen a two-goal half-time lead. Ferguson’s long rage effort put his side three up.

Manager Stephen Glass will be frustrated by the loss of a goal two minutes before the hour mark from Alexander Jeremejeff, who briefly brought the Swedes back into this Europa Conference League Qualifying Round tie with an adroit finish. However, a debut strike from new No 9 Christian Ramirez, who turned in a cross-cum-shot from Jack MacKenzie, reduced the likelihood that the goal, good though it was, will prove potentially damaging.

A fifth from substitute Connor McLennan in time added on at the end all but ensured there can be no way back for Hacken, who wilted in the Pittodrie storm. It seems clear one of Aberdeen's main problems last season was the absence of supporters. Ramirez is another problem solved and Brown, meanwhile, provides much-needed leadership.