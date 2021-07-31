Championship: Partick start with win, Inverness stun Arbroath, Dunfermline pegged back at Morton

Partick's Brian Graham, left, celebrates making it 1-1 with Zak Rudden.

Willie Gibson gave the visitors the lead after ten minutes with a shot from the edge of the box, but Brian Graham's swift double turned the cinch Championship match on its head.

His first came after he met a Zak Rudden cross with a powerful header before he reacted quickly to turn in a Ciaran McKenna header that was pushed onto the post.

Queens, who had manager Allan Johnston sent to the stands after Thistle's equaliser, saw an effort ruled out for offside before the break.

The hosts also had a goal chalked off for offside early in the second half and saw their lead wiped out 16 minutes from time, when Ruari Paton headed in from a corner.

However, a low drive from substitute Tiffoney with five minutes to play got the Jags off to a winning start.

Sutherland to the rescue

At Gayfield, Shane Sutherland's second-half goal proved enough to give Inverness a 1-0 win against Arbroath.

Sutherland's 65th-minute breakthrough gave Billy Dodds' team the three points at Gayfield Park.

Sutherland came closest to breaking the deadlock before the break when his effort, following good work by Manu Duku, was cleared off the line.

The hosts had another let-off in the second half when Duku headed a cross by on-loan Norwich midfielder Reece McAlear past goalkeeper Derek Gaston, only to be denied by an offside flag.

Arbroath's best chance came in the 62nd minute when Michael McKenna's header was saved by visiting goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

And the decisive breakthrough came three minutes later when Sutherland raced through and dinked the ball over Gaston to win the game for Inverness.

Morton’s super-sub

At Cappielow, Lewis McGrattan equalised off the bench on his league debut for Morton in a 2-2 draw at home to Dunfermline

The hosts took the lead midway through the first half after Deniz Mehmet brought down Chigozie Ugwu in the penalty box. Gary Oliver slotted the resulting spot-kick into the bottom-left corner for Morton's first league goal of the season.

Nikolay Todorov and Don Thomas came close as the visitors looked to pull a goal back before the break.

Dunfermline continued to press as the second half got under way and they were rewarded with an equaliser from Todorov - on his league debut for the club - as his picked out the bottom corner from close range after 50 minutes.

Kevin O'Hara looked to have turned the game around as the Pars striker slotted the ball home following a corner after 74 minutes, but substitute McGrattan levelled with nine minutes remaining as his effort went in off a post for a share of the spoils.