Chairman Dave Cormack urges Aberdeen fans not to damage Pittodrie

Aberdeen players thank their supporters at the conclusion of last Thursday's victory over Breidablik. Picture: SNS

The incident took place during the club’s 2-1 victory over Icelandic visitors Breidablik in Europa Conference League qualifying last Thursday, a result which saw the club advance to the play-off round with a 5-3 aggregate win.

It occurred in the newly-revamped Red Shed part of the stadium inside the Merkland Stand with Cormack asking supporters in the area to help self-police and ensure no other damage is done after it cost the club to repair the damage.

He said on Twitter: “Having being a Beachend Boy myself I’ve personally driven putting the Red Shed into place. It’s a brilliant atmosphere! but we need the Red Shedders to self police… a few thousand pounds of damage was done last Thursday… it can’t continue… don’t shoot the messenger here!”

However, the tweet was met by resistance from fans who doubted whether a loyal Aberdeen supporter would intentionally break seats in their home stadium. Instead, they pointed to the necessary repairs needed in parts of the ground.

One user wrote: “The majority of seats in pittodrie are long overdue a replacement and many are hanging by a thread so it’s no surprise this is happening. There’s no way this was intentional.”

Another responded: “Pittodrie is rotting after years of neglect. Seats in the main stand falling to bits as well so not only MKL. Highly doubt this was done on purpose. Understand with the new ground coming money is tight but a quick glance around to do essentials would be good.”

