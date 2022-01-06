Celtic v Hibs could be played in front of a full house as Premiership clubs 'prepare' for supporters return

Fans could be back at grounds with no limits from January 17. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic are due to host Hibs at Parkhead on Monday, January 17, the day restrictions on large events are due to be lifted in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon provided an update on Wednesday where she revealed they will not be lifted early.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there is encouraging news for Scottish football fans with the Premiership clubs reportedly told to prepare for the return of full houses with a full midweek fixturecard from the 17th.

According to the Daily Record, the Joint Response Group delivered a positive message to top-flight clubs who had agreed to bring their winter break forward, moving two rounds of fixtures to try and play the games in front of capacity crowds.

Sturgeon was quizzed regarding the upcoming Six Nations with Scotland due to host two games at Murrayfield, including against England at the start of February.

The First Minister confirmed discussions with Scottish Rugby over the fixtures with suggestions games should be moved to England, something Wales are considering.

“I know how important clarity is for those who cater for big sporting events and not least matches at Murrayfield so it is very much in a mind when we make decisions,” Sturgeon said.

"I hope very much we won't have to go beyond the 17th of January with these restrictions.”