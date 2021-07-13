LiveCeltic 'to sign' Watford prospect; Forest land Rangers goalkeeper; Midfielder heading to Turkey - Scottish football transfers LIVE - July 13

Live updates from Tuesday, July 13 as Scottish football clubs continue to make moves in the transfer market.

By David Oliver
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 11:04 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:17 pm
(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The transfer window has a clear run of business with the conclusion of the European Championships at the weekend.

Players will be returning to clubs over the coming days and pre-season preparations picking up and highlighting the surplus and needs of clubs all across the continent.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

That will spark the transfer market and the knock-on around the countries could see an upturn of movement between clubs as the season edges into view.

Scottish clubs have already been active in the markets and with competitive games kicking off at the end of the month in the top flight – and already underway for the vast majority in the Premier SPorts Cup, there is plenty to be getting on with across the SPFL.

Here is the latest transfer moves, shakers and associated speculation and gossip on Tuesday, Juy 13.

Scottish football transfers: LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 13:15

  • Tuesday, July 13, 2021
  • Celtic to land Watford kid
  • Rangers target has ‘crazy’ price set; Goalkeeper move to Forest
  • Hibs want striker but could lose midfielder
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 13:15

Goalkeeper on the move

Nottingham Forest have signed former Rangers youth Nicky Hogarth - who comes from a family of shot-stoppers!

Nottingham Forest move for Rangers youth and son of ex-Hearts goalkeeper

Scottish goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth has moved to Nottingham Forest after his departure from Rangers.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:28

Palace move

Former Hamilton goalkeeper Remi Matthews has joined Crystal Palace.

New Selhurst Park boss Patrick Vieira is also preparing to snatch a Celtic target away to the EPL.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:29

Turkey pt.2

Hibs may lose their midfielder to Turkey for a second time

Stevie Mallan on verge of leaving Hibs for Yeni Malatyaspor return - reports

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan is on the verge of returning to Yeni Malatyaspor, according to reports in Turkey.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 11:27

Fey fight

Feyenoord have emerged as Celtic’s rivals for Croatian midfielder Mario Vuskovic, according to The Daily Record

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 11:25

Striker wanted

Hibs are keen on new additions - and they play Arsenal this evening.

Read more on Jack Ross’ transfer plans - HERE

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 11:16

Reinforcements

Motherwell boss Graeme Alexander says he wants extra players brought in to cover any covid lay-offs in his squad (Daily Record)

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 11:07

Celtic signing

Celtic are expected to make their third recruit of the summer - and he comes highly rated

Bosun Lawal: Celtic 'agree deal' with highly-rated Watford youngster compared to Premier League star

Promising midfielder Bosun Lawal has agreed a three year contract with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic, according to reports – and he’s been tipped for the top.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 11:06

Gossip

Here’s a look at what’s been making the headlines this morning

Rangers target's 'crazy' asking price, Celtic eye £3.5m winger, Hoops-linked forward aware of transfer talk, Hibs want striker: SPFL Premiership Rumour Mill

Headlines and transfer speculation from around Scottish football on July 13, 2021

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 11:02

Welcome

Good morning and welcome to The Scotsman’s live transfer blog - following all the deals being done, and gossip being rumoured across the SPFL (and beyond)

Home
Page 1 of 1
Watford