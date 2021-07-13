The transfer window has a clear run of business with the conclusion of the European Championships at the weekend.
Players will be returning to clubs over the coming days and pre-season preparations picking up and highlighting the surplus and needs of clubs all across the continent.
That will spark the transfer market and the knock-on around the countries could see an upturn of movement between clubs as the season edges into view.
Scottish clubs have already been active in the markets and with competitive games kicking off at the end of the month in the top flight – and already underway for the vast majority in the Premier SPorts Cup, there is plenty to be getting on with across the SPFL.
Here is the latest transfer moves, shakers and associated speculation and gossip on Tuesday, Juy 13.
Scottish football transfers: LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 13:15
- Tuesday, July 13, 2021
- Celtic to land Watford kid
- Rangers target has ‘crazy’ price set; Goalkeeper move to Forest
- Hibs want striker but could lose midfielder
Goalkeeper on the move
Nottingham Forest have signed former Rangers youth Nicky Hogarth - who comes from a family of shot-stoppers!
Nottingham Forest move for Rangers youth and son of ex-Hearts goalkeeper
Scottish goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth has moved to Nottingham Forest after his departure from Rangers.
Palace move
Former Hamilton goalkeeper Remi Matthews has joined Crystal Palace.
New Selhurst Park boss Patrick Vieira is also preparing to snatch a Celtic target away to the EPL.
Turkey pt.2
Hibs may lose their midfielder to Turkey for a second time
Stevie Mallan on verge of leaving Hibs for Yeni Malatyaspor return - reports
Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan is on the verge of returning to Yeni Malatyaspor, according to reports in Turkey.
Fey fight
Feyenoord have emerged as Celtic’s rivals for Croatian midfielder Mario Vuskovic, according to The Daily Record
Striker wanted
Hibs are keen on new additions - and they play Arsenal this evening.
Read more on Jack Ross’ transfer plans - HERE
Reinforcements
Motherwell boss Graeme Alexander says he wants extra players brought in to cover any covid lay-offs in his squad (Daily Record)
Celtic signing
Celtic are expected to make their third recruit of the summer - and he comes highly rated
Bosun Lawal: Celtic 'agree deal' with highly-rated Watford youngster compared to Premier League star
Promising midfielder Bosun Lawal has agreed a three year contract with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic, according to reports – and he’s been tipped for the top.
Here’s a look at what’s been making the headlines this morning
Rangers target's 'crazy' asking price, Celtic eye £3.5m winger, Hoops-linked forward aware of transfer talk, Hibs want striker: SPFL Premiership Rumour Mill
Headlines and transfer speculation from around Scottish football on July 13, 2021
Good morning and welcome to The Scotsman’s live transfer blog - following all the deals being done, and gossip being rumoured across the SPFL (and beyond)