Celtic minority 'denigrate' Walter Smith tribute, Pundit sends Rangers title warning, key Hearts star injury update, Hibs boss' message to fans - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Performance of the night has to go to Ross County who thumped relegation rivals Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park to record their first win of the season as they moved to within a point of their opponents.
At the other end of the table Celtic moved to within two points of rivals Rangers after winning 3-1 at Hibs. Neither Hearts or Dundee United could take advantage of Aberdeen getting a 2-2 at Ibrox with draws of their own at St Johnstone and Livingston respectively.
The night saw plenty of controversial referee calls which infuriated managers around the country.
The good news is we only have to wait another couple of days before the league returns on Saturday.
1. Glass frustration
Stephen Glass expressed his disappointment over the penalty decision which ultimately cost Aberdeen a win at Rangers. John Beaton adjudged David Bates to have fouled Fashion Sakala, an incident which Glass believed was not the right decision. He said: "It is a little bit of coming together, but it isn't a penalty kick.” (Various)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. Postecoglou hails Celtic performance
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hailed his side for the “best football we’ve played all year”. The Parkhead side closed the gap to Rangers to two points as they rose to second following the 3-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road. “Away from home, against a good team, it was an outstanding effort. We had to defend in the second half and cope with that and I felt we handled it very well.” (Various
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
3. Gerrard on issues which need fixed
Steven Gerrard has admitted there are things he needs to fix after Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Aberdeen at Ibrox. He said: “When we regain the ball we play with possession and style and tonight we forgot what we are about and what we do. I need to fix that. We need to reset a few individuals and hopefully when they start performing better it’ll help the collective.” (RangersTV)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
4. Alexander ref complaints
Graham Alexander hit out at referee Bobby Madden for his role in Motherwell’s draw with St Mirren at Fir Park. The Steelment led 2-0 before being pegged back with Eamonn Brophy scoring through a twice-taken penalty. Alexander said: “I can’t explain those decisions in an honest way. I don’t know what to say.” (Various)
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group