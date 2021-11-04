Celtic eye J-League January transfer, ex-Rangers star tips rivals to sign midfielder, Hibs chief makes 'blue' whistleblowing claim, Ibrox star uncertain on new deal - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The duo will be looking to follow up their previous wins in the Europa League group stage with another three points to keep the pressure on the top two in each group as they seek progression to the knockout stages.

Celtic are in Hungary to face Ferencvaros, while Rangers are against Brondby in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

Both teams defeated their opposition last month.

Celtic and Rangers will know that if they finish third in the group they will have the consolation of the Conference League.

On the domestic scene, the weekend's action gets underway on Friday night as Edinburgh City welcome Albion Rovers.

With it now being November, clubs will be looking at contract talks with those players who are on expiring deals.

1. Hibs chief's 'blue' whistleblowing claims Hibs chief executive has suggested the claims that the Easter Road side were breaking Covid protocols in their Inverness hotel ahead of their match with Ross County were from a Rangers fan, saying they “came from the blue side of Glasgow”. He said: "That’s a fact. I think there was a genuine concern [from the whistleblower] but I also think that this was someone trying to sensationalise a situation where the welfare of many, many people is at stake.” (Evening News) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Arfield on new deal Rangers ace Scott Arfield has revealed there have not yet been any talks over an extension. The midfielder’s deal at Ibrox expires at the end of May. He said: “We will see what happens with that. I’m just fully focused on getting myself back in the team and we will see what happens after that.” (Various) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Celtic eye left-back Ange Postecoglou could be ready to raid the Japanese market in January. Celtic have been linked with a move for Daizen Maeda who played under Postecoglou and now there has been speculation surrounding Kawasaki Frontale star Reo Hatate, who can play in midfield or at left-back. (Marco Molla) Photo: Francois Nel Photo Sales

4. All change at Falkirk Falkirk have confirmed substantial changes will take place at boardroom level. Chairman Gary Deans and director Gordon Colburn will step down from their roles next month. Both came under fire after a recent Q&A with Bairns fans. Also departing will be Phil and Carrie Rawlins. (Falkirk statement) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales