Celtic duo out of Scotland squad - John McGinn & Nathan Patterson to miss Denmark clash

Greg Taylor and James Forrest are out of the Scotland squad for the upcoming qualifiers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The national team will face Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday before fixtures with Moldova at Hampden Park on Saturday and a trip to Austria next week.

Taylor suffered a shoulder injury in Celtic’s Europa League defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, while Forrest has missed the last three matches.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that John McGinn and Nathan Patterson will miss the Denmark game but should be available for the Moldova and Austria matches.

Both are self-isolating with McGinn having tested positive for Covid, while Patterson was identified as a close contact.

Steve Clarke has not announced any replacements for the match.

Scotland are currently second in the group with five points from the opening three matches. The team sit four points behind Denmark who have won all their games and have not conceded in the process.

