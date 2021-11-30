Celtic coach turns down English job, Rangers star's 'exit strategy', John Souttar backed for 'highest level', Postecoglou keen to 'push through' key signing - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

1. Celtic to push through transfer

Celtic are looking to push through a deal for target Reo Hatate. The versatile Japanese star is out of contract at the end of January. However, the Parkhead side are keen on getting him in at the start of the month and giving him a possible debut against Rangers. The player, who can play left-back or centre midfield, has excelled with Kawasaki Frontale and faced Ange Postecoglou during his time in Japan. (Daily Record)

Photo: Koki Nagahama