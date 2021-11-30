Celtic coach turns down English job, Rangers star's 'exit strategy', John Souttar backed for 'highest level', Postecoglou keen to 'push through' key signing - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The big boys enter and joined teams from non-league with some hoping to be part of a fairytale match-up. That was delivered for Auchinleck Talbot who were awarded a home tie with Hearts having defeated Hamilton Accies.
Between now and then there is plenty of league action to be taken care of – as well as League Cup final – starting tonight Motherwell against Dundee United in the Premiership. It is the first of a full fixturecard of top-flight matches across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, it is just a month until the opening of the January transfer window with most managers, as always, keen to make tweaks to their squads with ins and outs.
1. Celtic to push through transfer
Celtic are looking to push through a deal for target Reo Hatate. The versatile Japanese star is out of contract at the end of January. However, the Parkhead side are keen on getting him in at the start of the month and giving him a possible debut against Rangers. The player, who can play left-back or centre midfield, has excelled with Kawasaki Frontale and faced Ange Postecoglou during his time in Japan. (Daily Record)
2. Goldson 'exit strategy'?
Former Rangers defender Gareth McAuley has suggested Connor Goldson may have been working an exit strategy when he delivered the post-match interview questioning his team-mates’ hunger after defeat in the Premier Sports Cup final. McAuley said: “It’s the craziest admission I’ve ever heard in a post-match interview. At first I wondered whether this was part of Connor’s exit strategy. Was he trying to force his way out?” (Scottish Sun)
3. United chief responds to 'defamation'
In a lengthy statement on the Dundee United website, sporting director Tony Asghar hit out at claims he does not respect the club’s legends. Responding to accusations from former player John Reilly he said he “cannot allow this unfair defamation of my character to continue as it is an untrue representation”. (Dundee United)
4. Rangers ticket 'frustration'
Rangers have expressed their frustration over the lack of clarity over the ticket situation for their Europa League clash with Lyon. The Ibrox club travel to France next month for their final group fixture. A statement said: “"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are yet to receive confirmation from police as to their ability to adequately resource the operation required to facilitate our travelling support in Lyon.” (Various)
