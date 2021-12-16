Celtic and Hibs in striker transfer tussle, Rangers plans for exciting attacker, Aberdeen star eyed by Manchester United and Liverpool, Hibs manager latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Top played bottom with Rangers running out comfortable winners over St Johnstone at Ibrox with Saints having now scored just nine goals in 17 games. Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent gave Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men the three points.
In Dingwall it looked like Celtic were set to fall six points behind their rivals when second top met second bottom. Jack Baldwin equalised Liel Abada’s first-half strike. Then, in the 97th minute, Anthony Ralston sparked exuberant scenes with a late winner.
Both results keep it tight at the top and bottom.
Meanwhile, there was a big game in the SWPL1 as Hearts and Hibs met at Tynecastle Park in front of a crowd of more than 3,500. The visitors ran out 3-1 winners.
1. Maloney to Hibs moves closer
Shaun Maloney will join Hibs on a three-and-a-half year deal. The deal for the former Celtic star to take over at Easter Road will likely be announced on Monday with interim boss David Gray taking charge of the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic. Maloney is currently assistant to Roberto Martinez for Belgium. (Scottish Sun)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed the reason Borna Barisic was taken off as Rangers ran out 2-0 winners at home against St Johnstone. There were fears the Croatian had picked up a knock but that is not the case. Van Bronckhorst said: “He’s okay. He was just not feeling well. He’s not injured.” (Various)
3. Mackay fumes at ref over Celtic winner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay was left fuming by Celtic’s late winner in Dingwall. Anthony Ralston scored in the 97th minute to hand Ange Postecoglou’s side a crucial 2-1 at the top of the table while denying the Staggies an important point in the relegation battle. Mackay said: “It felt like the ref was going to keep playing until they scored. I don’t know where he got the seven minutes from. I'm more disappointed for the boys than anything else.” (BBC)
4. Dundee United in Covid scare
Dundee United could find out today if their game with Rangers will go ahead at the weekend. The Tangerines have had to cancel training after a positive case. The squad have been sent for PCR tests with the trip to Ibrox this weekend likely hinging on the results of the tests. (Scottish Sun)
