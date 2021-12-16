Celtic and Hibs in striker transfer tussle, Rangers plans for exciting attacker, Aberdeen star eyed by Manchester United and Liverpool, Hibs manager latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

3. Mackay fumes at ref over Celtic winner

Ross County boss Malky Mackay was left fuming by Celtic’s late winner in Dingwall. Anthony Ralston scored in the 97th minute to hand Ange Postecoglou’s side a crucial 2-1 at the top of the table while denying the Staggies an important point in the relegation battle. Mackay said: “It felt like the ref was going to keep playing until they scored. I don’t know where he got the seven minutes from. I'm more disappointed for the boys than anything else.” (BBC)

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group