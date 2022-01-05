Calvin Ramsay: Aberdeen backed to land 'huge fee' for star as Bologna hope to complete deal

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay is wanted by Bologna. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Dons full-back has interest from England and around Europe after an impressive breakthrough at first-team level in 2020.

Watford, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United have all been mentioned as clubs who are monitoring the 18-year-old, as well as Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports in Italy, however, Bologna are hoping to win the race this month for a player reportedly valued by Aberdeen at £4million.

The Serie A club have previous in Scotland having signed Aaron Hickey from Hearts. The full-back has gone on to hold down a first-team place.

Ramsay has arguably been Aberdeen's most impressive performer this season under Stephen Glass, showing his ability going forward and in the defensive third.

The Dons have been backed to land a “huge fee” for the player by club legend John McMaster having just witnessed Rangers break their record transfer sale with Nathan Patterson's move to Everton.

“He is so comfortable on the ball," he told the Daily Record. “He’s been a breath of fresh air, as has Patterson and I’m surprised that he’s left Rangers for only £11m.

“Where does that put Ramsay in terms of transfer value?

“I don’t think he’s quite at Patterson’s level yet. He’s not playing for Rangers, he hasn’t got the European experience and he isn’t a full international yet, the way Patterson is, but I’m sure Aberdeen should be looking for a huge fee for him if they decide to sell him.”