Brechin sack manager but blocked from Lowland League bid after SPFL relegation

Brechin players are dejected at full time during a Scottish League Two play-off final second leg between Brechin City and Kelty Hearts at Glebe Park, on May 23, 2021, in Brechin, Scotland (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Paton was dismissed from Glebe Park on Friday a week on from the club’s slip out of the Scottish senior leagues via the pyramid play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts.

That should see Brechin play next season in the Highland League, however the club has investigated a route into the Lowland League – but were blocked by a vote of the 17 clubs currently in the division.

After defeat to Kelty chairman Ken Ferguson declared: “The rules are that we go to the Highland League. That’s how the rules are placed at the moment and that’s what we have got to assume will happen.

"At this moment in time, we are in the Highland League."

However, it is understood that the club would prefer a drop into the Lowland League for travel and geography reasons.

Reports claim they would offer free entry to away supporters at Glebe Park and the Daily Mail suggests a cash guarantee was offered of 100 tickets purchased at £10 each for games against the 17 other sides. They recently agreed to admit Rangers and Celtic colts for a one season pilot move, with each Old Firm team paying £10,000 for the season-long project. That decision split the clubs’ opinion, but was passed by majority vote.

However at the league's annual meeting, the latest proposal to consider the now managerless Glebe Park club’s admission was rejected unanimously.

Gerry McCabe will assume temporary control following Paton’s exit.