Bonnyrigg bid for SPFL status against the Blue Brazil in sold-out pyramid play-off

The odds would seem to favour of Robbie Horn’s side as, since the drop from the bottom of League Two was introduced in 2015, four sides have been promoted into the senior SPFL ranks from six play-offs. The relegation match was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but Kelty Hearts, Cove Rangers and Edinburgh City have all taken seats at the top table of Scottish football in recent seasons.

Rose, Lowland League winners ahead of both Rangers and Celtic B sides and East Kilbride, are biding to be next but face a Blue Brazil side, resurgent under Maurice Ross, who have lost just once in their last seven.

The Midlothian side defeated Highland League champions Fraserburgh 3-2 on aggregate and will challenge for their league status at their sold-out New Dundas Park home.

Nothing will be decided there,with a second leg to go at Central Park next weekend, but the divisional status of four teams further up the SPFL ladder will be declared on Saturday evening – with relegation hanging over Dunfermline and Dumbarton.

The Pars are at home to Queen’s Park in the Championship play-off semi-final following the scoreless midweek draw and John Hughes is aiming to avoid a similar fate he suffered at this stage with Raith Rovers in 2017. The winner at East End Park will progress to face either Airdrie or Montrose for the right to play in the second tier next season – the Mighty Mo lead 1-0 on aggregate from the first leg at Links Park.

Dumbarton face an uphill task to avoid relegation against Edinburgh City a year after denying the capital city side a place in League One via the same route. This year Alan Maybury’s side take a commanding 4-1 advantage west and have one foot in the final against either Forfar or Annan Athletic, with each bidding to follow runaway league winners Kelty Hearts up next season. Annan lead 1-0 from the first leg.

New Dundas Park will be sold-out for the big match with Cowdenbeath. (Picture: Scott Louden)