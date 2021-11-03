Billy Gilmour to Rangers unlikely, new deal for Celtic ace, Hibs Covid crisis, Ibrox trio face uncertain wait - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Ross County against Hibs was set to go ahead in Dingwall following Saturday’s postponement due to positive Covid cases in the Easter Road squad.

However, on Tuesday night it was revealed there had been further positive cases amongst players and staff and that the game was once again postponed, as well as Hibs’ weekend clash with Livingston.

It means Jack Ross’ side won’t play until they face Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park later this month.

There is, however, a full card in SWPL1 with two points separating Rangers, Glasgow City and Celtic at the top of the table.

Celtic and Rangers are not in European action until Thursday when they face Ferencvaros and Brondby respectively away from home.

Celtic have handed Anthony Ralston a contract extension after a barnstorming start to the season. The right-back has been a regular under Ange Postecoglou and is enjoying his longest run in the team. Having been handed a one-year extension in the summer, he has proved himself more than capable and has now signed on for a further three years. (Various)

Ross County will no longer have an away allocation for their Premiership clash with Rangers at the weekend. The Staggies have requested a red zone to keep their players and staff away from home fans due to a "small number of players" yet to be vaccinated. The home side have therefore had to move home fans to the away section. (Various)

Former Rangers star and Motherwell coach Maurice Ross has been appointed the new Cowdenbeath manager. The 40-year-old replaces Gary Bollan with the Blue Brazil bottom of League Two. Ross' last employment as a coach was at Notts County who he left after making a "racially insensitive" comment about one of his own players. Cowden chairman Donald Findlay said: "Maurice is a highly regarded young coach and will bring a new approach to the club." (Various)

It's not yet certain if Rangers will have Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey for their Old Firm clash on January 2. The club have held talks with Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations which start in January. The nation's first match is on the 11th and he wants his team together at least ten days before. (Daily Record)