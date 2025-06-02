Everton emerge as potential destination as Scot faces key summer

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s Scotland internationalist Ben Doak is on the radar of city rivals Everton in this transfer window, according to reports.

Everton are expected to launch a complete overhaul of their squad this summer under manager David Moyes ahead of a fresh era at their new Bramley Dock stadium. The Toffees have languished in the bottom half of the English Premier League recently and are set to strengthen ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Sky Sports are claiming that exciting Scotland winger Doak is on their radar in what would be an eye-catching move across the Merseyside divide.

Ben Doak has won six caps for Scotland. | SNS Group

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in March 2022 when he was just 16. He made his debut for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp in November later that year, but has been used sparingly as a first-team player at Anfield under the legendary German coach and then current boss Arne Slot.

Now 19, Doak made his Scotland debut last year and emerged as a direct and pacey wide player for Steve Clarke after impressing on loan with Middlesbrough in the English Championship. However, his season at the Riverside Stadium was cut short by a thigh injury at the start of February that required surgery and has not played since.

It is understood that Liverpool would be open to selling Doak, although his transfer fee has been mooted in the region of £25 million. There was interest from Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town last winter during his purple patch at Middlesbrough, but it was decided that it was in his best interests to remain on Teesside under head coach Michael Carrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is the time right for Ben Doak?

With the first-team door seemingly shut at Liverpool, now may be the right time for Doak to strike out and earn a permanent move away from Anfield. He has played less than 50 senior games and last year spoke about how much he was enjoying a regular run of football at Middlesbrough.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will also be watching developments on Doak with interest. The national team boss is not blessed with out-and-out wide men with pace and will be keen to see the teenager playing ahead of the World Cup qualification campaign, which starts in September.