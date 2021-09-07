Austria v Scotland: Kick-off time, how to watch, TV and stream details

The Scotland squad train in Edinburgh ahead of flying out to Vienna for the World Cup qualifier against Austria. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke's side go into the all-important clash on the back of a 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden on Saturday, which followed a disappointing defeat to Denmark last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Austrians, who are one point behind the Scots in the Group F standings, will be looking for a reaction to their 5-2 hammering in Israel at the weekend that has endangered their own World Cup hopes.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland have drafted Hibs full-back Paul McGinn into the squad following the injury withdrawals of Nathan Patterson, Ryan Fraser and Kenny McLean all ruled out.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game:

Match details

Who: Austria v Scotland

What: FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers – UEFA Group F

Where: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

When: 7.45pm UK time, Tuesday, September 7, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and coverage runs from 7pm until 1030pm. The game is also available to stream online via NOW TV or the Sky Go app.

Last meeting

The sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Hampden Park in March, with Sasa Kalajdzic twice giving the Austrians the lead, but Scotland pegging them back on each occasion through Grant Hanley and John McGinn.

Match Odds

Austria 5/6 | Draw 12/5 | Scotland 18/5 - SkyBet