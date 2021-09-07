Austria v Scotland: Kick-off time, how to watch, TV and stream details

Steve Clarke's side go into the all-important clash on the back of a 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden on Saturday, which followed a disappointing defeat to Denmark last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Austrians, who are one point behind the Scots in the Group F standings, will be looking for a reaction to their 5-2 hammering in Israel at the weekend that has endangered their own World Cup hopes.
Scotland have drafted Hibs full-back Paul McGinn into the squad following the injury withdrawals of Nathan Patterson, Ryan Fraser and Kenny McLean all ruled out.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game:
Match details
Who: Austria v Scotland
What: FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers – UEFA Group F
Where: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
When: 7.45pm UK time, Tuesday, September 7, 2021
How to watch
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and coverage runs from 7pm until 1030pm. The game is also available to stream online via NOW TV or the Sky Go app.
Last meeting
The sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Hampden Park in March, with Sasa Kalajdzic twice giving the Austrians the lead, but Scotland pegging them back on each occasion through Grant Hanley and John McGinn.
Match Odds
