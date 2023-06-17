While there was delirium in the Scotland camp after the stunning comeback win in Oslo, there was anguish for Norway at the realisation their Euro 2024 qualifying hopes may have suffered a fatal blow.

Scotland midfielders Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay challange Norway's Martin Odegaard. (Photo by FREDRIK VARFJELL/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

The hosts appeared to be on course to claim their first victory in Group A at the third time of asking after an Erling Haaland penalty – awarded after the Manchester City striker hit the deck after being grappled in the box by Ryan Porteous – had them 1-0 up heading into the closing stages.

However, two late Scottish strikes from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean turned the match on its head and sent Steve Clarke’s group toppers onto nine points from a possible nine, as well as the 2500-strong Tartan Army at the Ullevaal Stadion into raptures.

Scotland had managed just one attempt on target in the 86 minutes that preceeded Dykes’ leveller and there were shades of Rodri from Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard who reminded of the Spanish midfielder’s sour reaction to his side's defeat at Hampden in March as he downplayed the Scotland performance.

"To be honest, I didn’t think they played a great game," Odegaard said of the winning side. "But, as you say, they have a good team spirit, they fight for each other and they stick together and they fight until the end, so, credit to them. But, I think today we were the better team so it’s a tough one to take.