Anthony Ralston reflects on Scotland and Celtic journey after goal - 'I didn’t know what was happening'

He was the only player who could play that position left at the club when Ange Postecoglou arrived. The Australian has never regretted triggering the option of tying Ralston down for one more year.

Now the 23-year-old is a fully-fledged international with a goal on the first start for his country. Ralston scored the opener with a well-placed header as Scotland defeated Armenia 2-0 in their first Nations League fixture.

The result provided some comfort after last week’s ruinous defeat to Ukraine in a World Cup semi-final play-off.

Anthony Ralston of Scotland celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League League B Group 1 match between Scotland and Armenia at Hampden.

Ralston was one of six changes to the team as Steve Clarke sought to ensure there was no Hampden hangover against a side ranked No 92 in the world.

“This is football and you just need to keep yourself positive at all times, keep working and that’s what I’ll continue to do for the rest of my career,” said Ralston afterwards, when asked about his swift change in fortunes.

He signed a new three-year extension to his contract as recently as November after proving his worth to Postecoglou.

“I was in a situation where I didn’t know what was happening,” he said. “My contract was coming to an end. But I just kept believing in myself. I kept on working hard and I managed to get myself back in and just take my opportunities when I got them.

“I’ve worked hard,” he added. “I wasn’t involved at Celtic, it’s no secret it was a hard time for me. But I kept myself right, I kept training hard, I kept believing. I’m happy I’ve done that, I gave myself the best chance and that’s all I could do.”

Ralston is looking forward to showing Mila, his two-year old daughter, footage of the goal, scored in the 28th minute at the far post with his head after a cross from former Parkhead teammate Stuart Armstrong.

“My daughter wasn’t at the game, but it’s something that I’ll be able to show her in the years to come and she’ll be able to see her dad scoring for her country, which is quite special," he said. "It’s a nice moment to look forward to.”

Ralston gives Clarke another option at right wing-back and could well have played his way into a starting slot against Republic of Ireland on Saturday as Scotland seek to make it two wins out of two in Group B1. Nathan Patterson is also fit again and came on for Ralston for the last 15 minutes.