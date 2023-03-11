Angus Gunn poised for Scotland call-up despite England Under-21 caps as he follows in dad's footsteps

Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn is set to be called into the Scotland squad next week and is likely to be the No 1 stopper for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain, according to reports.

Gunn, whose father Bryan was capped six times by Scotland, has represented England at under-21 level and has twice before turned down approaches from Scotland to play for them. However, with regular goalkeeper Craig Gordon sidelined by a double leg-break after a horror injury while playing for Hearts on Christmas Eve, Scotland manager Steve Clarke is searching for a new man between the sticks and has managed to persuade Gunn to switch allegiances.

The Scottish Sun reports that Gunn will be part of the squad, due to be announced on Tuesday, for the matches at Hampden Park against Cyprus on Saturday, March 25 and then Spain on Tuesday, March 28. It is anticipated that he will be joined by Rangers’ Jon McLaughlin and Zander Clark, who is deputising for Gordon at Hearts, but given his excellent form for the Canaries this season, the 27-year-old should start when the Cypriots visit Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon has played every minute of Scotland’s past 16 internationals, meaning that there is no ready-made deputy to step into his shoes. Current Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall, who was Scotland’s goalkeeper prior to Gordon taking over the gloves, called time on his international career last summer, forcing Clarke to search for alternative options. Motherwell’s Liam Kelly has also been involved in previous squads.