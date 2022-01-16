Andy Robertson hits Premier League milestone for assists in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Brentford

Andy Robertson celebrates Liverpool's second goal against Brentford after his cross was converted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Scotland captain delivered a teasing left-wing cross for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to score a diving header for his side's second goal in the Anfield victory, with Fabinho and Takumi Minamino also on target for the Reds.

His contribution put the former Dundee United left-back onto 45 assists from 204 appearances in England's top flight, moving him into outright second place, one ahead of former Chelsea defender Graeme Le Saux, who managed 44 from 327 appearances.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson requires eight more assists to level with the all-time record holder for defenders, the now retired former Everton full-back Leighton Baines, who tops the rankings with 53 assists from 420 games.

Ex-Aston Villa and Manchester United star Ashley Young has 71 assists, but played most of his career as a winger before latterly moving to full-back.

Robertson will have a hard time remaining ahead of his Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also set-up Fabinho’s opener to move onto 43 Premier League assists in just 148 matches. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (64) and Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi (47) have had more assists in Europe's big five leagues than the right-back.

Aged just 23, four years younger than Robertson, few would bet against the England international eventually overtaking his teammate and claiming the all-time top spot during his career.