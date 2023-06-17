Andy Robertson admits Scotland 'have to qualify' for Euro 2024 after epic late win over Norway

Andy Robertson admitted qualifying for the European Championships in Germany next year is now a must for Scotland after the stunning comeback win over Norway in Oslo.

Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring his late winner over Norway in Oslo. (Photo by FREDRIK VARFJELL/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Two late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean secured a precious three points for Steve Clarke's side after an Erling Haaland penalty appeared to have set the hosts on course for their first group victory.

However, the dramatic turnaround has strengthened Scotland's position at the top of Group A, moving them eight points clear of a Norwegian side who were expected to be a major rival for one of the two automatic qualifying spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland now face Georgia at Hampden on Tuesday looking to make it four wins from four and Robertson - who produced one of his greatest performances as Scotland captain - knows the importance of another positive result.

"It's important we keep our feet on the ground," he told Viaplay. "We've got a massive game Tuesday but we couldn't have started this campaign much better. Nine out of nine and it puts us in the driving seat. But it's important now we use that to our advantage and we have to qualify now. That's the pressure. I want [the Scotland fans] there and that's enough motivation for all of us."

Robertson and his teammates also had to battle extreme heat in the Norwegian capital as temperatures exceeded 30 degrees.

"It's a really excited changing room. It’s the warmest we’ve probably played in a long time, it’s so hot," he added. "We knew we had to be careful, we knew we had to use our whole bench, we knew that was going to come into to play. The lads that came off the bench did so well for us. Look, we had a gameplan and obviously giving away a penalty is always difficult going behind against a good team but we knew this was the next step in our improvement."

Scotland matchwinner, Norwich City midfielder McLean, also savoured what was a special moment in his career with a composed right-foot finish in the 89th minute sealing victory after stepping off the bench.

“It was pretty special, a really good moment for everyone involved and obviously for the fans that travelled – it was amazing, I can hear them outside now," he said. “Obviously I have only had the San Marino goal previously so I am delighted to score such a meaningful goal.