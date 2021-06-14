Alan Pattullo's Euro 2020 diary: The Maradona of the Carpathians, feta cheese and when North Korea came to stay in Darlington

Former Romania captain Gheorghe Hagi (right). Likes feta, apparently. \ Mandatory Credit: Ben Radford /Allsport

Romania caused a bit of a stir when they based themselves at Redworth Hall hotel during Euro 96. Included in their party was Rangers player Ianis Hagis’ father Gheorghe, then known as the Maradona of the Carpathians. As The Independent reported at the time, one of the few special pleas made to the hotel was “for the right kind of feta”.

There’s no question about the most famous previous international football team to stay in and around Darlington as well as most beloved – North Korea. Not many knew much about the team before they arrived in the North-East of England for the 1966 World Cup but a 1-0 win over Italy at Ayresome Park in Middlesbrough changed all that. They became ‘local’ heroes.

The players were billeted at the St George Hotel, next to what is now the TyneTees Airport. The hotel is still there and was able to host the seven surviving members of the squad who made a return trip to England in 2002 for a documentary about their achievements during that summer, when they reached the last eight. Pak Doo-ik, who scored the famous winner over the Italians, was part of the trip and is still alive and living in Pyongyang at the ripe old age of 77. Cultural links have been maintained between the area and North Korea, with Middlesbrough Ladies football team going on to visit Pyongyang on tour in 2010.

