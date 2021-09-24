Adam Lewis: Livingston's on-loan Liverpool winger speaks on surprise Rangers switch

Livingston's Adam Lewis is relishing a run of games.

But the on-loan Liverpool player has accepted manager David Martindale was trying to protect him by removing him from the Ibrox pitch on Wednesday night.

Lewis looked bemused when his number went up with seconds remaining of the opening 45 minutes, although he had been seen limping moments earlier.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Livingston bench thought Lewis had turned his ankle during the warm-up but the issue turned out to be a blister which the 21-year-old was determined to shake off.

Assistant manager Marvin Bartley stopped Lewis going straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Jack McMillan.

But with a trip to face Hearts coming on Saturday at the end of a seven-day period which began with victory over Celtic and included a 2-0 defeat against Rangers, Lewis accepts the move was the right call.

"It was just a precaution because we have a big game on Saturday," the versatile left-sided player said.

"I haven't played much this season and played 90 minutes on Sunday so I think Davie was just worried in case I picked up an injury, because I have had a few this season.

"My first thought was, 'I don't want to come off' because I'm not that type of person, I will play through anything really.

"But I understand where he's coming from. I obviously spoke to him after the game and he explained it to me."

Lewis accepts their workload this week is a "massive" ask.

"Some of the boys did 12 kilometres in both games," he said. "It is difficult but the lads know what it takes to win games of football.”

The schedule, however, is ideal for Lewis, who is in the third loan spell of his career following a stint in Ligue 2 with Amiens and then six months with Plymouth.