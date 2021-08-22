Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges out until after international break as problems mount ahead of Qarabag

Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges is sidelined by injury.

Dons manager Stephen Glass confirmed after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Hearts that the Welsh attacker is still a few weeks away from full fitness after injuring his hamstring against Raith Rovers last weekend.

With fears for a long-term injury for defender Andy Considine, plus a fresh worry for Jonny Hayes after he came off at half time at Tynecastle, Glass has selection issues mounting up ahead of Thursday’s crucial Europa League play-off round second leg against Qarabag at Pittodrie.

“Andy will get assessed on Tuesday, Ryan will not be back before the international break,” said Glass. “Jonny did well to actually play. He had a bit of a sore ankle. He did well to get to half time for us.”

Aberdeen also had to replace Connor MacLennan at the interval due to injury and Glass is unsure whether he will be part of the squad looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit against the Azeris.

"Conor came off with a bit of a tight hamstring,” added Glass. “He might be okay, he might not – he caught it in time. But again we've got a great group of players who are ready for a big occasion on Thursday night.