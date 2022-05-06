Aberdeen transfers: Jim Goodwin on being 'linked with a dozen St Mirren' players & Vaclav Hladky latest

The Dons have just about done enough to not get dragged into the play-off battle but will finish in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

Goodwin replaced Stephen Glass in February but wasn't able to steer Aberdeen into the top six. In turn, he will use this summer to put his own stamp on the squad.

Since arriving at Pittodrie, Goodwin has been linked with a host of current and former St Mirren players, including Jamie McGrath, Ben Alnwick, Charles Dunne and Connor Ronan.

The latest is former Buddies goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky who is currently with Ipswich Town.

“I’ve got a lot of admiration for Vaclav, having worked with him at St Mirren,” Goodwin said.

“You talk about strength of character, and Vaclav has certainly got that.

“He was a really good player with St Mirren. He went down to Salford, did particularly well and earned the right to get a decent move to Ipswich. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for him.

Jim Goodwin has been linked with a reunion with Vaclav Hladky. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“We are looking at a number of players in every position.

“I have been linked with about a dozen members of the St Mirren squad in recent weeks.

“At one point or another, I’m pretty sure one or two of those names might just land, you never know, because even a broken clock is right once or twice a day isn’t it?”