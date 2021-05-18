Aberdeen transfer latest: Dons look to sign Hibs star on pre-contract, Atlanta defender could arrive on loan, SPFL side offer striker route out of Pittodrie

Bruce Anderson has been on loan at Hamilton Accies since January. Picture: SNS

Aberdeen rival Hibs for Irvine

Aberdeen are looking to pinch Jackson Irvine from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibs. The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer having signed a short-term deal upon signing with Jack Ross’ side in January. Hibs have been looking to extend the Australian international’s stay in Leith but have yet to agree a deal. The Dons are hoping they can tempt him to the north east, though it’s likely the pair will receive competition from the English Championship. (Scottish Sun)

Dons eye Gurr

Aberdeen could be set to once again utilise their working partnership with MLS side Atlanta United as manager Stephen Glass is hoping to tie up a loan deal for Jack Gurr. The 25-year-old previously played under the Dons boss when he was in charge of Atlanta’s B team. The English full-back would follow Jon Gallagher in making a loan move from Atlanta to Aberdeen, while the connection between the two clubs also played a part in Ronald Hernandez (now on loan at Atlanta) arriving at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

Livi offer Anderson deal

Livingston have offered a three-year deal to Aberdeen youngster Bruce Anderson. The 22-year-old has been on loan at Hamilton Accies since the January window and has had some impressive showings in Lanarkshire. Livi are hoping that the promise of regular first-team football will tempt the striker into rejecting an offer on the table from Aberdeen to remain at the club he’s represented for the last ten years. (Daily Record)

