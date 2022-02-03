Aberdeen star reveals contract hope as Dons ace set to join up with former boss in loan deal

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes is keen to stay at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 34-year-old is one of six Dons players out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Currently in his second spell at Pittodrie, he remains a key player, missing just two games this season.

Hayes has 277 appearances for the club across his two stints and there is a strong desire to add more appearances beyond the 2021/22 campaign.

The Irishman revealed he has spoken to the club.

"We have had general conversations but the focus has been on the transfer window in recent weeks and months,” he said.

“I am not too bothered. I am happy playing football and helping the team. Whatever happens in football happens. I would like to stay. I am quite settled here.”

Hayes has been a regular under Stephen Glass, displaying his versatility

Dean Campbell is set to join Kilmarnock on loan from Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He started at left-back in midweek against Ross County and scored the goal in the 1-1 draw.

“The formation allows a bit more flexibility. When we have Dylan [McGeouch] and Scott [Brown] able to drop in, it allows us to make runs knowing that people are still there to shut the back door. I like it further up the pitch but I enjoy defending as well.

“I will play anywhere but it is nice to contribute further up.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Dean Campbell is set to leave on loan.

The midfielder is close to linking up with former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes at Championship title hopefuls Kilmarnock.

The Daily Record reports the 20-year-old will join until the end of the season and could feature on Friday against Arbroath.