Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay hopes for 'big move' but focus on performances

The full-back was one of the most in-demand players in Scotland during the January transfer window with links to Premier League clubs as well as those on the continent.

Bologna had a bid rejected by the Dons as the Serie A side sought to make him a team-mate of Aaron Hickey.

It would be easy for someone of Ramsay's age – just 18 – to allow such interest to go to his head but the teenager admits that’s not the case, instead using it as motivation to continue improving.

Calvin Ramsay has broke through as a regular first-team player at Aberdeen this season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“It’s all been good because growing up it’s all you want to do — play first-team football, then hopefully get a big move one day in the future," he told the Daily Record.

“It’s all about learning and you’ve got to keep calm. You can’t let it get to your head. If you do then you can end up thinking you’re better than you are and not playing how you can play.

“It’s good hearing all that stuff but for me I’ve just got to produce the performances on the pitch then everything else will play itself out.

“It was almost every day there was something on Twitter or in the papers.”

Ramsay has been away on international duty with the Scotland Under-21s, featuring in the 2-0 loss at home to Turkey and the 2-2 draw in Kazakhstan played in extreme conditions.

He will return to face Dundee for Jim Goodwin’s side as Aberdeen look to reach the top six.

After a hugely impressive breakthrough at the start of the season for Ramsay he suffered an injury and hasn't reached the heights of his early season form, although he showed his attacking quality in the last outing, a 3-1 win over Hibs.

The teenager has also had to contend with a manager change after Stephen Glass was replaced by Goodwin.

“At the start of the season I felt I was doing really well, then I got my injury and came back," he said. “I’ve done alright, but not what I was at the start of the season.

“I’m young and it’s my first full season, so I’m trying to build on that and get more confidence.”