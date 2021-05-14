Aberdeen respond Allan Russell's England exit and 'regrettable' car accident

Allan Russell has left his role with the English FA. Picture: SNS

The 40-year-old has left his “consultancy position" with the England national team, noting he doesn’t want to be a “distraction to Gareth Southgate and the England team going into the Euros this summer”.

Russell admitted to being a passenger in his own car driven by uninsured brother Simon when it crashed into another vehicle last month.

According to the Scottish Sun, a health worker in the other car involved was left with ‘life-changing injuries’.

A spokesperson for Russell said: "He is very mindful of the impact this has had on all parties involved.”

The former Kilmarnock striker will now concentrate on his role at Aberdeen with the Pittodrie club giving him the “opportunity to redeem” himself.

A club statement said: "The club has now been made aware of all the circumstances surrounding a regrettable road traffic accident last year in which Allan was a passenger in the vehicle.

"He is deeply remorseful about the consequences of this incident for everyone involved.

"Having taken everything into consideration, we feel Allan made a serious error of judgement, but he took responsibility and has suffered the consequences.