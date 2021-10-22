Aberdeen: Jonny Hayes dissects current situation, looks at errors and who 'onus' lies with

Jonny Hayes wants to stop Aberdeen sliding even further down the table.

The Dons are currently ninth in the cinch Premiership and ten games without a win.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Dundee has increased the pressure on Glass, with chairman Dave Cormack giving him a vote of confidence earlier in the week. However, Hayes believes the players need to step up.

"Obviously you have your ups and downs in football and everybody knows results have been a bit disappointing,” said Hayes.

"You come in and you are a little bit down around the place I suppose but you need to pick yourself up, because the games are coming fast and our job is to react in the best way possible.

"You look back at games and teams are scoring goals against us and we don't seem to be scoring similar goals against other teams.

"I've seen various stats about how we have conceded a high percentage of shots on target against us.

"I'm not going to say it is just down to bad luck but we don't seem to be getting the rub of the green ourselves.

"There's obviously been errors in games that have cost us.

"I don't mean big errors when someone slips up or whatever, just when you've seen some of the goals we have conceded, four, five, six small errors, it's little details we can improve on.

"We have been straight back on the training pitch to work hard and try to rectify the mistakes that have happened.

"We enjoy coming into training every day, brilliant facilities, it is a well-run club, a great environment to work in.

"The only thing lacking is results and points on the table which is obviously the most important thing. So there has to be an onus on the group to turn it around."

Hayes is expecting a tough game against fifth-placed Hibs, whose 3-0 defeat by Dundee United last week made it two consecutive losses for the first time this season.

The Irishman said: "Over the last few years games with Hibs have been good.

"They have been one of the more enjoyable teams to watch over the last five, six, seven years.