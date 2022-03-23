Aberdeen gifted model train in unique club anniversary marker

The carriage was received from the club president at Lech Poznan who are marking their centenary – almost four decades since the teams met in the Cup Winners’ Cup 1982/83.

Aberdeen are also approaching 40 years since their Gothenburg triumph and the model symbolises one stage of the silverware success. However it has been received as a marker of the Poles’ heritage – in which the Dons form “an important part” as European opponents.

With a nod to their railway connections, Poznan are sending out special carriages to each team they have faced over the last 100 years as “these matches are a very significant part of our club’s history,” Piotr Rutkowski wrote in an accompanying letter to Pittodrie. He added: “With the memory of all the exciting international meetings, moments of joy, beautiful goals but also simply unforgettable stories we prepared in Poznan a special railway train referring to our railway traditions. You were an important part of our history and with this we want to show that on our 100th birthday we remember that.

"Our gift has a symbolic dimension and each carriage stands for one particular rivalry of Lech Poznan in Europe. We recall them all with great fondness and look forward to the next ones. We know maybe we will meet again on the pitch in coming years?”

After wins over FC Sion and Dinamo Tirana, Aberdeen defeated the Poles home and away in third round ties in October and November 1982 to qualify for the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich. They saw off the German giants and Watterschei then later lifted the trophy with an historic 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Ullevi Stadium on May 11, 1983.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack shared a picture of the carriage and letter on social media and added: “Received this touching letter & gift from Lech Poznan as they celebrate their 100th anniversary. A reminder that the power of football can & should be seen as a unifier. And timely as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Gothenburg incl. playing Lech Poznan. Congrats.”

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller (right) shakes hands before kick off in the first leg on October 20, 1982. (Picture: SNS)