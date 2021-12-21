Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass 'expects movement' in transfer window

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is planning to do business in January. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Dons have blown hot and cold so far this season but know they can move into fifth with a win on Wednesday when they face Hibs.

Glass will use the next few games to assess his squad further having made key alterations in the summer as he looks to build his own team.

According to the Scottish Sun, Matty Longstaff will return to Newcastle United after failing to make a significant impact following his loan spell.

A decision on the future of Mikey Devlin whose contract expires at the end of January with reports suggesting he will receive an extension, while Matty Kennedy may seek first-team football.

Ryan Hedges, who i in the final six months of his contract, will likely interest clubs in England.

“I would expect some movement in and out," he said. “I honestly don’t know how much at this stage, but we are prepared to make changes.

“There are players here who are attractive to other clubs and there are players here who might want to go and play.

“There are things here that we kind of don’t control and how players will react come January.

“The course of the next few games will highlight a lot, players who feel they should be getting more game time and others who become more attractive to other clubs.

“There are a lot of moving parts.

“I know the areas I want to strengthen and it is a continuous process.”

