Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's 'hours and hours' transfer message as he reveals number of signings wanted

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is wanting up to five new signings. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Dons are looking to bounce back from a difficult season which saw them drop into the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

Goodwin has been tasked with revamping the team having inherited Stephen Glass’ squad when he took over in February.

The former St Mirren boss noted that some tough decisions have already been made and he will continue to make those decisions for the good of the club.

“We need four or five good players to come in to strengthen the squad in the summer and add that freshness to it,” he said.

“I do think if you are involved in European competition that would certainly be an attraction for players coming in. However I do think the players we have had dialogue with up to now are very understanding of the situation.

“There is always a transition period at every single club. We are in that position right now at Aberdeen.

“We had a need for things to be freshened up a bit. That is no disrespect to the guys who are here. All of them have done a great job for Aberdeen over the years.

“But there comes a time in everyone’s career when that change needs to be made.

“As a manager I need to make those difficult decisions but every single decision I make will be in the best interests of the football club and that is what I will continue to do."

As part of the recruitment drive, Aberdeen are searching far and wide to improve the team, scouting different markets and have already spoken to targets.

“The guys behind the scenes are doing a lot of great work," Goodwin said.

“We have a really good team behind us here with director of football Steven Gunn and Darren Mowbray, the head of recruitment.

“Along with myself we are spending hours and hours scouring the market to make sure we get things right in the summer.