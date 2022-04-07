Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals whether Andy Considine be in squad v Ross County

The Dons legend will depart at the end of the season following a difficult few days for club, manager and player.

News broke that he was to exit at the end of the season which prompted Goodwin to release a statement on Wednesday explaining the reasons behind the summer departure, while claiming the club and himself had been thrown under the bus.

Considine’s contract expires in the summer and the two parties were too far apart in their negotiations.

Andy Considine will remain part of the Aberdeen squad until he leaves. Picture: SNS

The 35-year-old has never played for another club, making nearly 570 appearances for the Dons, sitting fourth in the all-time appearance list, behind Bobby Clark, Alex McLeish and Willie Miller.

Ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash with Ross County which could determine which teams finish in the top six, Goodwin discussed the player’s short-term future between now and the end of the campaign.

"There's absolutely no bad blood whatsoever between myself and Andy,” he said.

“As far as Andy is concerned, he remains training with the group. He trained this morning, he trained well, we had a conversation this morning before that.

"He will remain part of the squad going forward and I suppose the really important thing here is that the Aberdeen supporters will get the opportunity to show their appreciation to Andy in the weeks ahead.

"I've got no doubt that they'll give him a good reception on Saturday when he's part of the squad for the Ross County match."