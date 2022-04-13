Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin drops major transfer hint as he refutes Stephen Glass comments

The Irish midfielder worked with Goodwin at St Mirren before making a January switch to Wigan Athletic.

However, Aberdeen were in the running for McGrath putting an offer to the player before taking it off the table after the player intimated his desire to consider offers from England.

Glass, who was Dons manager at the time, questioned the player’s ability to handle the pressure of playing for the club.

Jim Goodwin is keen to bring Jamie McGrath to Aberdeen. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He said: “We want players that want to come and play for Aberdeen, see the profile that we can give them, see what the club offers.

“There's a pressure to being an Aberdeen player that's not for everybody, we'll get the right people in that can help us."

Goodwin, speaking to the Sunday Times, refuted that suggestion.

“I don’t think Stephen should have said that. I thought it was a poor comment,” he said.

“Jamie is not a player to shy away from pressure, believe me. He took a decision to go to Wigan which I actually advised him not to at the time. The option to go to Aberdeen was a far better one for him because it was a bigger club, presumably with better players around him. He knew the league well.

"I know what League One in England is like. I spent seven or eight years playing down there. It doesn’t suit players of Jamie’s qualities all the time.”

Goodwin also confirmed he would be open to bringing the player to Pittodrie in the summer.

McGrath has played just four times for the Latics since moving.

Goodwin said: He knows that we would love the chance to work together again. If he does get out and play regularly — whether here or somewhere else — he will get himself back into the Irish set-up.”

Aberdeen have also been linked with a move for Connor Ronan, the midfielder he brought to St Mirren on loan from Wolves, and former Buddies goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Hladky moved to Salford City after his St Mirren contract expired and has since moved to Ipswich Town where he has not been playing regularly.