Aberdeen add former Sir Alex Ferguson assistant to board for 'commercial acumen & football knowledge'

It comes after a successful career in banking and finance following a departure from football which brought a number of high points and silverware.

Garner, as a player, spent six years at Pittodrie until 1981 winning the League Cup and Premier Division. He returned to the club in 1984 to assist Sir Alex Ferguson and was part of the hugely successful period with five major trophies won during his spell.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m incredibly honoured to join the board of Aberdeen FC,” he said.

“Having spent considerable time, in particular with the chairman, the directors and senior management at the club over the last few weeks, I’ve been really impressed by what I’ve seen.

It’s obviously been a really tough season, but I’m convinced the vision and strategy is the right one for the club. This includes the new structure that’s been put in place within the football operation, player identification and recruitment department.

"The club also has first class training facilities which, along with its new stadium aspirations, bode well for the future. I do believe we’re on the right path to delivering the results the club and its fans want to see. It often takes a season or two when you go through a transition, however, I’m very excited to be joining the board at this time and looking forward to contributing to the club’s sustainable success.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack believes Garner’s experience both in football and business will be a real asset to the club.

Willie Garner has been appointed to the Aberdeen board. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“A credible and authoritative commentator on the game, Willie is well-respected in footballing circles and the business community,” he said. “His love for Aberdeen and his passion for and knowledge of the game made him an obvious candidate when we were looking to add depth and breadth to the board.