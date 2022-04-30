Aaron Hickey: Napoli 'lining up big-money bid' for recent Scotland cap as ex-Hearts kid's stock rises further

Aaron Hickey made his debut for Scotland last month.

Hickey, who won his first two Scottish caps last month, has been an impressive performer for Bologna this season and their Serie A rivals from Naples are now weighing up an £18million bid for the 19-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

Managed by Luciano Spalletti, Napoli are on the brink of securing Champions League football next season. They are third in the Italian top flight with four matches remaining, seven points off leaders AC Milan.

Hickey has been watched by numerous clubs across Europe, with English Premier League outfits Aston Villa and Brentford keen on his signature. Reports suggest that the Bees are the main competition for Napoli in their pursuit of the former Hearts kid.