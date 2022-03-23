Aaron Hickey a doubt for Scotland as Steve Clarke makes admission on captaincy

The 19-year-old left-back is unwell and unlikely to be deemed fit enough start the game having received his first call-up for the national side following an impressive campaign in Serie A which has included scoring four goals.

Andy Robertson and Lyndon Dykes have also been ruled out for the fixture that has replaced the delayed World Cup play-off sem-final against Ukraine.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke refused to confirm who will captain the national side in the absence of Liverpool’s Robertson.

Aaron Hickey trains with Scotland on Tuesday but he is a doubt for the Poland fixture due to feeling unwell. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I haven't decided yet," he said. "I've got so many candidates."