Aaron Hickey a doubt for Scotland as Steve Clarke makes admission on captaincy

Aaron Hickey could be denied a maiden Scotland cap against Poland on Thursday with the Bologna defender rated doubtful for the friendly match at Hampden.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:53 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 19-year-old left-back is unwell and unlikely to be deemed fit enough start the game having received his first call-up for the national side following an impressive campaign in Serie A which has included scoring four goals.

Andy Robertson and Lyndon Dykes have also been ruled out for the fixture that has replaced the delayed World Cup play-off sem-final against Ukraine.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Scotland manager Steve Clarke refused to confirm who will captain the national side in the absence of Liverpool’s Robertson.

Aaron Hickey trains with Scotland on Tuesday but he is a doubt for the Poland fixture due to feeling unwell. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I haven't decided yet," he said. "I've got so many candidates."

More to follow ...

Steve ClarkeAaron HickeyScotlandPolandLyndon Dykes
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.