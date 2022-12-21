For England Lionesses, 2022 proved to be year to remember for Sarina Wiegman and her side. Here’s how you can relieve the drama with BBC documentary Champions Of Europe.

Leah Williamson and Millie Bright of England lift the trophy after their teams victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

One of the most iconic moments in the British sporting calendar saw England Lionesses lift the European Championship at Wembley in July this year – and now a special BBC documentary is set to help fans relive the drama all over again.

England’s home tournament proved to be a pivotal and historic moment in the women’s game as Sarina Wiegman’s side were roared to victory by record breaking crowds, including nearly 90,000 fans in the final against Germany at Wembley.

Becoming the nation’s first major tournament victory since 1966, the Lionesses’ made history by defeating Germany in the final of the competition thanks to an extra time goal from Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly.

The tournament and subsequent success brought women’s football to the forefront of the public conscious and turned the likes of Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson into worldwide superstars overnight.

Now, almost six months on from the memorable victory, the BBC speak to those who were at the forefront English football history in the Euro 2022 documentary ‘Lionesses: Champions Of Europe’.

Set to air this evening, the documentary will goes behind the scenes of one of England’s most historic footballing moments, showing each game, the crowds, the memories, home videos and personal accounts from the team, fans and pundits who lived through it.

How can I watch England Lionesses documentary Champions Of Europe

The documentary is scheduled to be broadcast BBC One, with Lionesses: Champions Of Europe airing tonight Wednesday 21 December 2022.

It will delve into the minds of those who featured in the tournament, while BBC pundits Gabby Logan, Ian Wright, Alex Scott and Fara Williams survey a memorable summer for women’s football and female sportswomen.

Interestingly, the documentary will begin at 10:40pm immediately BBC’s Sports Personality Of The Year Awards – an award Lionesses and Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead is the favourite for.

The documentary has a run time of approximately one hour.

How can I stream the England Lionesses Euro 2022 documentary Champions Of Europe

If you’re not able to watch the show on BBC One in England and Wales at 11:40pm, however, if you want to watch the show in Scotland, it will not be available until 12:10am the next morning.