Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring their team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England at Allianz Arena in June. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Its been a tough few months for Gareth Southgate and his England squad, but they will return to their Wembley home tonight to face rivals Germany looking to arrest an alarming drop in form.

The Three Lions have already been relegated from their Nations League group after a disappointing defeat to Italy in Milan on Friday, but will be looking to restore some pride ahead of their World Cup campaign which begins in November.

Giacomo Raspadori’s 68th minute strike handed England their second defeat in a row and ended any chance of survival from the Nations League Group A3.

The result cemented a torrid few months for England that has seen no win in five and no goals scored from open play since a 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast in March.

However, tonight’s clash against rivals Germany will present the perfect opportunity for Southgate’s side to get back on track with pressure firmly on the England boss.

"The results haven't been at the level we want, that we require, so no matter what job you have in football that would be the case,” he said.

"Of course with the national team that noise is going to be louder and more widespread, I understand that.

"I'm not hiding from it, we are not enjoying it but we have to keep doing the right things every day to keep improving."

The game at Wembley Stadium has been confirmed as a sell out, with the game representing the side’s final game before the World Cup in Qatar this November.

England squad tonight

There are a number of decisions facing the under-fire Southgate, but he will be thankful that key defender John Stones is available after suspension. The Manchester City centre back is expected to replace Eric Dier in England’s defence.

Elsewhere, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also returns to the England squad for the game against Germany after missing Friday’s defeat with a minor niggle.

The biggest decision facing the England boss will be whether to change shape, after his back three formation drew plenty of criticism in the defeat against Italy.

That could see a return to a regular back four, meaning Luke Shaw could be preferred at left back after an impressive cameo in Milan.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Fikayo Tomori and James Ward-Prowse have all been left out of the matchday squad.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Conor Coady (Everton), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

What channel is England v Germany on tonight

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Monday September 26, Kick-off: 7:45pm

Like the Italy game on Friday, Channel 4 will screen the game live, with the programme starting at 7pm.