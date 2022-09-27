Jess Park of Everton looks on during the FA Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Everton FC at Anfield on September 25, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The Lionesses coach has included three uncapped stars in her squad as England gear up for back-to-back friendly games against the USA and Czech Republic next month.

Wiegman’s biggest surprise comes in the shape of Everton star Jessica Park and West Ham defender Lucy Parker, with the youngsters included in the Lionesses squad for the first time.

Park, on loan at Everton from Manchester City, put in an outstanding display in her sides 3-0 win over Merseyside rivals this weekend and has been rewarded with an inclusion in the national squad by the Dutch head coach.

Manchester City defender Esme Morgan has also received a recall to the England squad after her recovery from a long term knee injury, and will hope to receive her first international cap.

Euro 2022 heroes Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly are also included in the 24-player squad after recovering from injury.

In the first of those games, Lionesses will return to Wembley for the first time since their famous Euro 2022 final win over Germany as they take on Vlatko Andonovski’s world champions USA with tickets already sold out.

Tickets for the game sold out in under 24 hours for the glamour friendly between the champions, with women’s football fans desperate to see global superstars such as Megan Rapinoe, Leah Williamson and Alex Morgan.

It has been over a year since the sides last faced each other, with the USA winning 2-0 in the Florida heat thanks to goals from Christen Press and Carli Lloyd in the SheBelieves Cup.

Now under the guidance of the highly rated Wiegman though, England will be looking to show their capabilities ahead of next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Following the Wembley showcase, England will head to the AMEX Stadium to take on the Czech Republic, with the English FA looking to reward the city of Brighton for its excellent atmosphere during the Euro 2022 games against Norway and Spain.

England Lionesses Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (c) (Arsenal), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)