The England squad for the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 has been confirmed (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

There was a shock in England Women’s Euro 2022 squad announcement as former captain Steph Houghton was not named in the final Euro 2022 squad, with head coach Sarina Wiegman naming her final 23–player squad for the UEFA tournament, which is set to start on July 6 at Old Trafford.

There had been some concern on whether Chelsea’s Fran Kirby would be included, after the she missed a significant chunk of the Women’s Super League season due to fatigue, however, it was good news for Lionesses fans as she was included in Wiegmann’s final selection.

Alongside her will be the likes of Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who ousted Everton’s Sandy MacIver for the third goalkeeper spot.

There will also be disappointment for Niamh Charles, Lucy Staniforth, Katie Zalem with trio joining Houghton and McIver players who were left out the final squad and will instead be cheering on the nation from the stands.

One of the favourites for the tournament, host nation England will get their UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 campaign underway at Old Trafford, as they take on Austria in the opening game of the European Championship, before the take in games against Norway and Northern Ireland at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium and Southampton’s St. Mary’s respectively.

Wiegmann had named a provisional squad of 28-players last month, with the Dutch boss saying: "We have a settled squad and I know we have players in our team that will give everything to make it a summer to remember.

It has already been confirmed that the versatile Arsenal star Leah Williamson will lead the Lionesses into the tournament as captain, with the Gunners midfielder taking over from previous captain Houghton in April.

She will be backed up by vice captains Millie Bright, a title winner with Chelsea last month, and Manchester City’s free-scoring forward Ellen White.

The England team will face two further friendly games before they set off for the opening game of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament, as they take on Belgium tomorrow at Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium before they face current European Championship holders Holland at Elland Road on June 24.

Full England Lionesses Squad for UEFA Women’s Euro 2022

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Unattached), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Unattached), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (c) (Arsenal)