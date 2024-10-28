In-form Scotland maestro nets past World Cup winner in first leg of potential play-off trilogy

Playmaker bags late strike in Los Angeles

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland playmaker Ryan Gauld was on the scoresheet once again for Vancouver Whitecaps, netting late on as the Canadian outfit lost the first of their best-of-three series MLS Cup play-offs round one clash with Los Angeles FC.

Gauld - who put in a ‘world-class’ performance by netting a hat-trick the previous round against Portland Timbers - did not play as big a part away BMO Stadium, but the former Dundee United and Hibs man managed to get on the scoresheet five minutes into stoppage time when he fired home a left-footed effort from just inside the penalty box past veteran French World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe to The Scotsman and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

Whitecaps were clearly sluggish, playing just four days after their big 5-0 Western Conference Wildcard round win away in Portland, while LAFC had more than a week to prepare. The hosts, with another France World Cup star in Olivier Giroud leading the line, took the lead on the half-hour mark through a Denis Bouanga penalty and then doubled their advantage on 57 minutes through Cristian Olivera.

Vancouver Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld. | Getty Images

Gauld’s fellow Scotland internationalist Stuart Armstrong - also impressive in the last round - played 65 minutes in midfield before being replaced by Alessandro Schopf.

Vancouver welcome Los Angeles back to BC Place in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time. Should Vancouver win that match, then the third leg of the trilogy will be played back BMO Stadium on the morning of November 9.