In-demand SPFL manager signs new contract to end incessant speculation on future

Ayr tie down ex-Celtic and Hibs man after St Johnstone approach

Scott Brown has ended intense speculation on his future by signing a new contract with Ayr United.

The 39-year-old currently has the Honest Men challenging for promotion in the Championship and as a result, his stock is very high. He has been linked with a number of vacancies over the summer, the latest and most concrete being at St Johnstone, who are looking for a new head coach after sacking Craig Levein. However, Brown has decided that he is best served by staying at Ayr.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb held discussions with former Celtic and Hibs talisman Brown on Wednesday after the Somerset Park outfit reluctantly granted permission for talks. But despite the Saints hierarchy being reportedly keen on bringing Brown and his assistant Steven Whittaker to McDiarmid Park, the ex-Scotland internationalists have penned a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

Scott Brown and his assistant Steven Whittaker have signed new deals at Ayr United. | SNS Group

A brief statement on the Ayr website on Thursday evening read: “Ayr United can confirm that Scott Brown & Steven Whittaker have signed extended contracts at Somerset Park until 2027.”

Brown cut his managerial teeth at Fleetwood Town before being sacked by the EFL club last season. He then took over at Ayr at the start of this year and currently has them joint-top of Scotland’s second tier.

His former Celtic team-mate Callum McGregor said earlier this week that he us confident his predecessor as skipper at Parkhead will soon be a Premiership boss. “Yeah, I think so,” the 31-year-old said on Wednesday. I know Scott really, really well from my time here, we played in midfield together for a number of years, and when you do that you understand what makes people tick, how good they really are and how much they understand the game.