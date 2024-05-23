In-demand former Scotland striker at heart of Crystal Palace surge ‘agrees new deal’ in snub to EPL rivals
Dougie Freedman is set to turn down an approach from Newcastle and sign a new deal to remain as Crystal Palace’s sporting director, according to a report.
The former Scotland striker has been targeted by Newcastle as a potential replacement for Dan Ashworth, who has been placed on gardening leave ahead of an expected move to become Manchester United’s sporting director this summer.
Freedman is understood to have held talks with Newcastle officials over a move to St James’ Park with Palace chairman, Steve Parish, pulling out all the stops in a bid to convince the 49-year-old to remain at Selhurt Park given his impressive recruitment record since becoming sporting director in 2017, which has included the signings of Marc Guéhi, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton, who were called up to England’s training squad for Euro 2024.
He also played a key role in the appointment of Oliver Glasner, who replaced Roy Hodgson as Palace manager in February leading to a significant upturn in results that saw the Eagles claim their joint-highest Premier League finish of 10th.
According to the Guardian, Freedman has decided to turn down Newcastle’s advances to remain at Palace after shaking hands on a new contract that contains a significant pay rise.
As a player, Freedman was a cult hero at Selhurst Park, making 368 appearances and scoring 108 goals across two spells. He also had a successful period as manager before returning as sporting director in 2017. Born in Glasgow, Freedman spent his entire playing career in England, and scored on his senior international debut for Scotland in a 2-1 win over Latvia in 2001 but only managed to add one further cap.
