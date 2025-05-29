Pars delighted to get long-term future of manager secured

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunfermline Athletic have confirmed that Neil Lennon will remain as their new manager after agreeing a two-year contract with the Pars.

Lennon joined the Championship club in March on a short-term deal tasked with keeping them in the second tier of Scottish football, with the East End Park side ending up safe in seventh place. And after negotiations with the club hierarchy, led by co-owner James Bord, the former Celtic and Hibs boss has agreed to prolong his stay in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An update from the Pars read: “Dunfermline Athletic Football Club is delighted to confirm that Neil Lennon has signed a new two-year contract to continue as our manager.

Neil Lennon has extended his tenure at Dunfermline boss. | SNS Group

“Neil, who joined the club in March 2025, played a pivotal role in guiding the team to Championship safety. His experience and leadership were key in steadying the side during a challenging period, and his impact both on and off the pitch was quickly felt across all areas of the football department.

“The new agreement will see Neil, along with his assistant Iain Brunskill, remain in charge at KDM Group East End Park until the summer of 2027, with preparations well underway for the upcoming season.

Dunfermline Athletic chairman and CEO David Cook said. "This is an important moment for Dunfermline Athletic FC. Confirming the appointment of Neil is a clear statement of our intent to build something meaningful and competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His leadership during the latter part of last season was outstanding, and he brings a wealth of experience, professionalism, and presence that has already made a significant impact around the club.

Praise for Pars’ owners

“None of this would be possible without the ongoing support of James and Evan [Sofer, co-owner]. It would be remiss of me not to highlight their passion for moving the club forward.

“We know the past few seasons have been challenging — on and off the pitch. Entertainment has been in short supply, but our supporters have stuck with us through some difficult times. We aim to repay your loyal backing by competing at the right end of the Championship, giving you a team to be proud of.”